Over 100 foreigners caught in illegal Cebu online gambling hub

MANILA: More than 100 foreign nationals were arrested during a raid of an illegal online gaming hub inside a resort in Cebu province on Saturday, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said. BI intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said the raid in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City stemmed from a mission order issued by Commissioner Norman Tansingco against 13 illegal aliens monitored to be overstaying and working without permits. The foreign nationals will undergo inquest proceedings and detained before deportation. Tansingco said charges will also be filed against the resort owners for harboring illegal aliens. 'We will suggest to the authorities to file cases against resort owners who allow their property to be used by illegal aliens in their covert operations,' he said in a statement. 'This will serve as a warning to those who might attempt to start illegal online gambling operations.' The raid was carried out in coordination with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, National Bureau of Investigation, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Center on Transnational Crime and Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking. Staff from the Department of Social Welfare and Development also assist possible trafficking victims. Source: Philippines News agency

