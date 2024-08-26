Other victims of human trafficking in KOJC urged to come forward

MANILA: The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) under the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday urged other victims of human trafficking at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City to come forward. The IACAT made the statement after law enforcers rescued two human trafficking victims from the KOJC compound while trying to serve a warrant of arrest against fugitive KOJC leader Apollo Quiboloy early Saturday morning. "Given that this is not the first time information has reached the IACAT about alleged human trafficking within the religious organization, IACAT strongly encourages any other victims or their relatives to come forward," the IACAT said in a statement. The IACAT also urged all law enforcement agencies to continue their search for potential victims of trafficking, always upholding the law and respecting human rights. 'We also call on the members of the KOJC to cooperate fully in the ongoing efforts to implement the warrant of arrest and rescue other potential victims ," it added. The DOJ and IACAT are coordinating closely with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 11 (Davao Region) to provide comprehensive support to the alleged victims and to assist in the case build-up. 'If and when the facts are verified and there is indeed a case for human trafficking, prosecution shall ensue,' the DOJ said. 'IACAT reaffirms its commitment to the fight against human trafficking and will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to bring perpetrators to justice and ensure the protection and rehabilitation of all victims,' it added. The IACAT said rescued victims of human trafficking during the execution of a warrant of arrest are now under the protection of the police after having been assessed and processed by the DSWD in accordance with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR). It urged victims and their loved ones seeking immediate assistance to contact the IACAT and PN P Aleng Pulis hotlines: (IACAT - 1343 or (02) 1343 if outside the National Capital Region; Aleng Pulis - 09688964759). Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) renewed its firm position on protecting those who cannot protect themselves, particularly minors who are subjected to abuse, including human trafficking and sexual exploitation. In an official statement, the agency, tasked with safeguarding the well-being of nation's most vulnerable, cannot stay silent in the face of the serious charges against the wanted religious leader. 'The allegations of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and abuse of minors strike at the very core of what we stand for -protecting those who cannot protect themselves,' the statement said in reaction to the ongoing search for Quiboloy at KOJC compound in Davao City. The DSWD also called on all leaders to stand with the agency in protecting the rights of every Filipino child and to support the judicial processes that are in place to bring perpetrato rs to justice. Source: Philippines News Agency

Post navigation