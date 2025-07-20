Operasi Tokek Leads to Arrest of 35 Suspected Drug Traffickers in Brunei

Bandar seri begawan: ‘Operasi Tokek’ conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB from the 29th of June to 14th July 2025 has led to the arrest of 35 people aged between 17 to 59 under the suspicion of being involved in drug abuse and trafficking. 25 locals, 9 permanent residents and a foreigner were apprehended at separate locations in the Brunei Muara District and Belait District, with the majority of the arrests were made at Jalan Nenas Sanggol, Kampung Katok.

According to Radio Television Brunei, four types of controlled drugs were seized during the operation, namely 38.67 grams of Syabu, 9.2 grams of cannabis, 0.69 grams of ‘Ecstasy’, and 0.27 grams of ‘Erimin Five’. Also seized were cash believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking amounting $1,156 Brunei dollars; $2 Singapore dollars; a vehicle believed to be proceed from drug trafficking activities; equipment for drug packing such as scissors, small transparent plastic and digital weighing machine; as well as drug paraphernalia.

Two people were detained at the Sungai Tujoh Control Post, Belait District for drug smuggling into the country. They are investigated under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, Chapter 27 for importing controlled drugs. Four other will be investigated under Section 3A of the Misuse of Drugs Act, Chapter 27 for the possession of controlled drugs for the purpose of trafficking. The drug ring was led by a 27-year-old local who has several subordinates, including a minor, to assist in drug smuggling and trafficking. Among those involved was a family that has different roles. Investigation also revealed that some of them have misused their monthly welfare assistance allowance as a model for drug purchase and trafficking. The drug was also known to be prioritising foreign customers to cover their activities.

The operation is part of the NCB’s continuous efforts to eradicate crime in Jalan Nenas Sanggol which is identified as one of the hotspots for drug abuse and trafficking as well as other criminal activities. The NCB also stressed that it will always carry out its duty to eradicate drug abuse and target drug traffickers who continue to jeopardise the people’s safety and well-being.