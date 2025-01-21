General

Operasi Panyap 2025 Uncovers Multiple Immigration Offences

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: Four individuals were arrested and brought to the Law Enforcement Division, Department of Immigration and National Registration for offences under the Immigration Regulations, Chapter 17. The offences were found during Operasi Panyap 2025 which was carried out at Pasar Tani Setenaga, Mukim Sengkurong.



According to Radio Television Brunei, three of the individuals are believed to be working not with their original employer and not according to the position listed in their passports. Another person is suspected of overstaying in the country after their immigration pass had expired.



During Operasi Panyap 2025 at a business premise in Mukim Berakas ‘A’ and accommodation in Mukim Kianggeh, a foreigner was arrested for allegedly working with a Visitor Pass. Furthermore, another person was apprehended after failing to present a valid travel document during an operation at a foreign worker rental house in Mukim Kuala Belait.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Da’wah Unit Office Conducts Visits to New Converts in Mukim Labi

2 days ago

Operasi Pencegahan Jenayah Bersepadu: Alcohol Seizure Conducted by Temburong Police Station

2 days ago

Operasi Panyap 2025 Uncovers Multiple Immigration Offences

2 days ago

SMS Registration for Examination Results Opens for Brunei Religious Education Exams

2 days ago
Back to top button