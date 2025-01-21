Operasi Panyap 2025 Uncovers Multiple Immigration Offences



Bandar Seri Begawan: Four individuals were arrested and brought to the Law Enforcement Division, Department of Immigration and National Registration for offences under the Immigration Regulations, Chapter 17. The offences were found during Operasi Panyap 2025 which was carried out at Pasar Tani Setenaga, Mukim Sengkurong.





According to Radio Television Brunei, three of the individuals are believed to be working not with their original employer and not according to the position listed in their passports. Another person is suspected of overstaying in the country after their immigration pass had expired.





During Operasi Panyap 2025 at a business premise in Mukim Berakas ‘A’ and accommodation in Mukim Kianggeh, a foreigner was arrested for allegedly working with a Visitor Pass. Furthermore, another person was apprehended after failing to present a valid travel document during an operation at a foreign worker rental house in Mukim Kuala Belait.

