Opening of The Legal Year 2025: Supreme Court and Subordinate Court Closures in Bandar Seri Begawan



Bandar Seri Begawan: In conjunction with the Opening of the Legal Year 2025, the Supreme Court and Subordinate Court, as well as its payment counters in Bandar Seri Begawan, will be closed on Thursday morning, 23rd of January.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the temporary closure is part of the annual tradition marking the commencement of the judicial calendar. This event highlights the judiciary’s readiness for the upcoming year and involves various legal ceremonies and activities.





The public is advised to plan their visits accordingly due to the closure of court facilities, as normal operations will resume in the afternoon. This yearly event is significant to the legal community, marking a moment of reflection and preparation for the year ahead.

