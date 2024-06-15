Olivarez and Arcilla Set for Showdown in Mayor Eric Olivarez National Open Tennis Championships

PARAÑAQUE — Eric Jed Olivarez is poised to contend for the men's singles title against Johnny Arcilla at the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Open Tennis Championships on Sunday, with both players aiming to dominate on the indoor clay courts of the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat.

According to Philippines News Agency, Olivarez, the top seed who trained extensively at the venue, advanced to the finals after overcoming a challenging match against No. 6 seed Alexis Acabo with scores of 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals. His opponent, veteran Johnny Arcilla, secured his spot in the final round by defeating No. 4 seed Vicente Anasta 6-2, 6-2. This upcoming match is particularly significant as it follows a series of encounters between the two players, with each having claimed victories over the other in past tournaments.

The competition history between Olivarez and Arcilla includes several notable matches. Arcilla, a 10-time winner of the Philippine Columbian Association Open, previously defeated Olivarez in the finals of the 2023 Lanao del Norte National Open. However, Olivarez avenged that loss by besting Arcilla in the semifinals of the Cong. Edward Hagedorn Open in Palawan, before going on to win the championship.

In addition to the singles competition, both players are also set to compete in the doubles finals. Olivarez, paired with Bryan Saarenas, and Arcilla, teamed with Francis Casey Alcantara, will vie for the title in a highly anticipated match under the PPS-PEPP program.

The tournament also features a robust juniors' division, with Jana Diaz and Erynne Ong among those who dominated their respective categories to reach the finals, highlighting the depth of talent in the younger brackets across multiple age groups.