Nuzul Al-Qur’an Celebration Held at Ministry of Finance and Economy



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Ministry of Finance and Economy recently celebrated Nuzul Al-Qur’an with a ceremony held on the morning of March 22 at the Dewan Teater, Ministry of Finance and Economy building on Commonwealth Drive. Present at the event was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, who serves as Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony featured a special talk titled “Do Not Leave Al-Qur’an.” The event also included a prize presentation for winners of the Al-Qur’an competition, which involved staff from the Ministry. Additionally, donations were presented to 20 orphans as part of the celebration. The Information Technology Division of the Ministry conducted the ceremony.

