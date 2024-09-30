NPA rebel surrenders in Camarines Sur



Legazpi: A New People’s Army (NPA) member surrendered to government troops in Camarines Sur province on Saturday, the Police Regional Office-Bicol (PRO5) reported on Sunday.

PRO5 spokesperson Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib identified the rebel as “Miguel,” 38-year-old regular member of Squad 1, PLTN1, Kilusang Larangan Guerilla 1, Sub-Regional Committee 2.

Calubaquib said Miguel also surrendered one M16 Bushmaster rifle with defaced markings; two steel magazines for the M16; 20 rounds of live 5.56mm ammunition; and one improvised explosive device made from a polyvinyl chloride pipe.

The surrenderer would undergo debriefing and profiling procedures under the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company of Camarines Sur Provincial Police Office.

Calubaquib said PRO5 continues to work closely with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other agencies to strengthen peace and security efforts in the Bicol region.

“These efforts are part of the larger national campaign to eradicate insurgency and foster sustainable developm

ent, in line with the government’s commitment to a more secure and peaceful country,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency