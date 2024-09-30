Marcos declares non-working days in 5 localities across PH



Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued proclamations declaring special non-working days in five localities across the country in October.

Marcos issued Proclamation No. 693, declaring Friday, Oct. 4, a special non-working day in Infanta, Pangasinan for its 148th founding anniversary.

Similar declarations were issued by the President through Proclamation No. 694 for Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur, for the celebration of its 67th founding anniversary on Oct. 16; and through Proclamation No. 695 for Negros Oriental for the celebration of the Buglasan Festival on Oct. 25.

Meanwhile, Oct. 26 is a special non-working day for Angeles City, Pampanga, for its celebration of the Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan Festival, a commemoration of the city’s recovery from the Mt. Pinatubo eruption in June 1991, through Proclamation No. 696.

Lastly, Marcos issued Proclamation No. 697 declaring Oct. 28 a special non-working day in Dingle, Iloilo to allow its people to participate in the commemoration of Cry of Lincud, t

he first declaration of revolution against Spain in the province and the island of Panay.

The holiday declarations were signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Source: Philippines News Agency