NorMin cops seize P1-M worth of shabu

The Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao Region (PRO-10) seized PHP1 million worth of 'shabu' over the weekend. In a statement on Monday, PRO-10 director Brig. Gen. Lawrence Coop said the weekend operation was carried out by the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cagayan de Oro Police Office (CDEU-COCPO). The suspect, Cyril Z. Rebales, 27, of Barangay Canitoan, is listed as a "high-value individual." He allegedly yielded 120 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP816,000 when apprehended by the CDEU-COCPO on Saturday. "The apprehension of the suspect and the seizure of illegal drugs underscore the determination of PRO10 personnel in combating illegal drug activities across the region," Coop said. On Friday (Aug. 25) two other drug suspects, Jessie Sayson, 31, and Roy Paolo Gabica, 33, were also arrested by COCPO Station 1 personnel in Barangay Lapasan. Police seized 30 grams of suspected shabu amounting to some PHP204,000. Charges for violation of Article II of Republic Act 9165 -- possession and sale of illegal drugs -- and are now being readied against the suspects for filing in the court.

Source: Philippines News Agency