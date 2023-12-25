Nine NPA Rebels Killed in Christmas Day Skirmishes in Bukidnon

Butuan City, Philippines - Nine members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed in a series of clashes in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon province, on Christmas Day.

According to Philippines News Agency, the encounters occurred in the villages of Can-ayan, Kibalabag, Kulaman, and Mapulo. Government forces recovered eight high-powered firearms, ammunition, and personal belongings from the encounter sites. The 4ID confirmed that its units, including the 8th and 88th Infantry Battalions and the 1st Special Forces Battalion, were involved in the offensives, which began early in the morning. Three of the nine deceased were female rebels. The military operations against the NPA, designated as a terrorist organization by the Philippines government, continued with ongoing pursuit operations in the affected villages.