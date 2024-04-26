Nine Filipinos Selected as Volunteers for 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics

MANILA—Nine Filipinos have been chosen to serve as volunteers at the 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games in Paris, including two para-athletes.

According to Philippines News Agency, which coordinated the selection process with France Volontaires-Philippines and support from the Philippine Sports Commission, the volunteers were selected from a pool of 112 applicants.

The group of volunteers includes youth leaders Jeneca Rombaon and John Vincent Balawen, para-athletes Daisy Jane Omega and Brylle Samgel Arombo, athlete-coach Monica Chavez, basketball player Romina Manahan, taekwondo athlete Ezra Balingit, entrepreneur Isaac Jefferson Coloma, and multimedia specialist Mari Gabrielle Faro. They underwent a training course on April 25 and 26 at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall, which included lectures designed to instill a sense of pride and included sports and volunteering activities such as the FIBA Draw Festival, sports first-aid training, a French language class, and French Volunteering Day.

Nanette Repalpa, the national representative of France Volontaires-Philippines, stated that the volunteers would stay in France for a period ranging from four to eight months as part of their involvement in the Olympics and Paralympics.