The new pipe installation works in Kampung Telisai, Tutong District will be carried out on 19th August, from 8.30 in the evening until works are completed. The affected areas are Kampung Telisai, Kampung Keramut, Kampung Danau and Kampung Sungai Paku. The areas will experience water disruptions or low water pressure, especially high areas. For water tanker requests, contact Talian Darussalam 123. Source: Radio Television Brunei

Post navigation