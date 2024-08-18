?Towards giving exposure to the community to see various ways to healing to deal with emotional stress, the Easemind Group organised a two-day "Healing Pavilion" Project until 18th August 2024. Among the activities held was a Mental Health Awareness Workshop. It took place at a shopping centre in Kampung Salambigar, 18th August afternoon. The workshop among others explained about the Definition of Mental Health, presented by Todd McPherson, Psychological Counsellor and Managing Director of Clarity Sendirian Berhad. According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, mental health is defined as a state of well-being and each individual is aware of self-potential, able to cope with normal life stresses and able to work productively and effectively. Source: Radio Television Brunei

Post navigation