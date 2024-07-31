Negros Power Firm Secures Franchise, Awaits ERC Approval to Launch Operations

BACOLOD CITY — The Negros Electric and Power Corp. (NEPC/Negros Power) announced on Tuesday its application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), following the approval of its 25-year franchise by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on July 26. This certificate is required for the company to commence its operations as the new electricity distributor in the central part of Negros Island.

According to Philippines News Agency, which is a joint venture with the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco), has been authorized to manage and operate the electricity distribution system across several cities and municipalities including Bacolod, Bago, Talisay, Silay, Murcia, and Don Salvador Benedicto. Castro expressed gratitude for the support from various stakeholders and emphasized the company's readiness to enhance electric service in the region. "We are grateful that our leaders and everyone are supporting this initiative to improve electric service for consumers. We now have the law, it's time to walk the talk, and we are ready to serve and fulfill our promises to the consumers of central Negros," he stated.

The company plans to invest PHP2 billion in an extensive five-year initiative to modernize and expand the electric infrastructure within its service area. This project aims to build a robust distribution system that will significantly reduce unscheduled power interruptions, thereby improving service reliability for over 220,000 active accounts.

The new franchise, formalized through Republic Act No. 12011, signed on July 26, will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation. Castro shared that preparations, including setting up offices and procuring necessary materials and equipment, are already underway for operations to begin smoothly in August.

Negros Power has established a temporary office at Robinsons East on Burgos Street in Bacolod City and has incorporated more than 200 former Ceneco employees into its operation. NEPC is a partnership between Primelectric Holdings Inc. (PHI) and Ceneco, which was formed to improve power distribution and customer service in the region. Under their agreement, PHI has acquired all power distribution assets of Ceneco valued at over PHP2 billion, with 70 percent paid in cash and the remaining 30 percent as Ceneco's equity stake in NEPC.