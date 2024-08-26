Nearly 694K voters erased as Comelec cleanses list for next polls

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has deleted almost 694,000 registered voters to cleanse the voters' list ahead of next year's midterm elections. Based on its data released on Monday, the poll body said a total of 693,558 registered voters have been erased from the list. Of the number, 249,343 registered voters were cancelled due to deaths certified by the Local Civil Registrars. A total of 220,644 voters were also deleted after they opted to be transferred to another city/municipality. According to the Comelec, the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) found 179,141 voters to have double registration and had their registration records erased. Another 42,236 registered voters were canceled after applying to be overseas voters. Voters with double entries numbering to 2,194 have also been deleted. The poll body logged a total of 67,839,861 registered voters during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. Source: Philippines News Agency

