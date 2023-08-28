NDRRMC: 2.3K families affected in 6 regions hit by Goring

Some 2,302 families in six regions have so far been affected by bad weather due to Typhoon Goring, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Monday. This is equivalent to 7,919 persons residing in 93 barangays in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and the Cordillera Administrative Region, the agency said in its disaster bulletin. Of this number, 538 individuals which is equivalent to 1,948 persons are now being sheltered in 53 evacuation centers while another 107 families or 359 persons are being aided outside. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) earlier said the affected families are those displaced and those not needing transfer or removal from their residence. The OCD, meanwhile, has yet to record any casualties due to Goring. No major communication interruptions were also reported while 16 areas recorded power outages. It added that some PHP2.37 billion worth of funds and prepositioned relief items are now on standby.

Source: Philippines News Agency