NCRPO to set up anti-cybercrime desks in all police stations

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez has ordered the creation of an anti-cybercrime desk in all police stations in the region to strengthen the campaign against crimes perpetrated online. 'Cybercrime is the greatest threat among Filipinos in today's technological era. The unprecedented threat brought by the evolving cyber risks must not be placed at ease," Nartatez said in a statement Wednesday. A total of 223 police officers graduated from the NCRPO's Basic Cybercrime Investigation Seminar on Tuesday. Nartatez said the seminar is an NCRPO initiative to continuously equip its investigators with the necessary knowledge and competency in responding to cybercrimes. The NCRPO chief added they also established a process flow diagram where the assessment of walk-in complaints and those sent via short messaging system (SMS), e-complaint desk, e-complaint text/hotline number and other means must be properly addressed by the duty officer or the duty personnel. 'Police officers who have just graduated from the Basic Cybercrime Investigation course will now be designated to man the Cybercrime Desks in their area of responsibilities and will assist in investigating cyber-related concerns,' Nartatez said. He said the establishment of anti-cybercrime desks is set to cater to all cyber-related crimes including violation of special laws related to Republic Act 9775 (child pornography), as revised under RA 11930 known as the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse of Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act of 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency