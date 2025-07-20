Nationwide Ilal Hijrah Munajat Night Observed in Three Districts

Bandar seri begawan: The Nationwide Ilal Hijrah Munajat Night was observed in three districts, with significant gatherings held at main mosques.

According to Radio Television Brunei, in Temburong District, the event took place at Utama Mohammad Salleh, Bangar Town. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Awang Hassan Baha bin Haji Umar, Acting Temburong District Officer, along with Yang Berhormat Haji Awang Sulaiman bin Haji Nasir, Member of the Legislative Council.

In the Belait District, the RPN Kampung Pandan Mosque in Kuala Belait served as the central venue for the ceremony. Awang Haji Amirol Hafidzin bin Haji Muhammad, Acting Belait District Officer, attended the event.

The Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque was the focal point for the ceremony in the Tutong District. The event was attended by Awang Haji Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Tutong District Officer.