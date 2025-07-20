Nationwide Ilal Hijrah Munajat Night Celebrates Monarch’s 79th Birthday

Bandar seri begawan: The Nationwide Ilal Hijrah Munajat Night, held in conjunction with His Majesty’s 79th Birthday Celebration, was marked by a significant emphasis on the practice of supplicating for the Monarch. This practice, highlighted during a Tazkirah or lecture by the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, serves not only to maintain social harmony but also to ensure the nation’s political stability and economic prosperity. Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohammad Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan emphasized that these supplications are a reflection of the people’s affection towards their beloved Monarch. The event took place at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampung Kiarong on the night of July 19th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the programme included the recitation of Sayyidul Istighfar and Surah Al-Fatihah, led by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid, Minister of Development. Additionally, the Selawat Nur was performed by students of the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute. The Doa Munajat and ‘Doa Peliharakan Sultan dan Negara Brunei Darussalam’ were led by Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Setia Raja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Suhaili bin Haji Mohiddin. The event was well-attended, with Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Members of the Legislative Council present.