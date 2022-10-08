Brunei Darussalam commemorated the birth of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassallam yesterday with the National Level Maulidur Rasul Assembly. The event was held simultaneously at all districts yesterday morning with the theme ‘Patience, Endeavour, Faith and Supplication in Facing Tests: Obtaining Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam’s Intercession’. The National Level Assembly took place at Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital. His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam attended the assembly.

Upon arrival, His Majesty was greeted by Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib Pengiran Anak Haji Idris bin Pengiran Maharaja Lela Pengiran Muda Abdul Kahar, Yang Di-Pertua Adat Istiadat Negara; Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs; and members of the celebration’s Executive Committee. Accompanying His Majesty were His Majesty’s sons, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; and His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen.

The recital of Surah Al-Fatihah was led by the Minister of Religious Affairs.

Dikir Marhaban was presented by officers and staff from the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications, followed by 21 shots of the cannon.

Awang Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ajak, Assistant Lecturer at Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB underlined the intercession of Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassallam on Judgement Day.

Meanwhile, students from the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Arabic School presented Selawat Tafrijiyyah and Munjiyyah.

Doa Selamat was read by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, State Mufti.

The Maulidur Rasul celebration in the country was a manifestation of the Ummah’s love towards the Prophet.

Source: Government of Brunei Darussalam