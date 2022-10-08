Maulud Celebration in the Other Three Districts

The birthday of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam was also celebrated simultaneously in the other three districts in the country.

In Tutong District, the event was held at Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Tutong Town. It was attended by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mohd Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid, Minister Of Development. The programme included recitals of Sayyidul Istighfar, salawat tafrijiyah and Tazkirah.

Another celebration took place at Kuala Belait’s Muhammad Jamalul Alam Mosque in Belait District. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, Minister Of Culture, Youth And Sports was in attendance. Salawat Tafrijiyyah and tazkirah were among the highlights.

A similar Maulud celebration took place at Utama Mohammad Salleh Mosque in Bangar Town. It was attended by Retired Brigadier General Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Haji Abdul Razak bin Haji Abdul Kadir, Deputy Minister of Defence. A Tazkirah was the main programme.

Source: Radio Television Brunei