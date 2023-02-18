The National Level Isra' Mi'raj Celebration for 1444 Hijrah/2023 carries the theme “Bersabar, Berikhtiar, Bertawakkal Dan Berdoa Menghadapi Ujian: Sembahyang Meraih Redha Allah". The celebration commemorates the great event when Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam received the command on the five daily prayers directly from Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala. The direct command indicated the great importance and special status of the daily prayers. His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam graced the event that took place at the International Convention Centre in Berakas, 18th February morning.

Upon arrival His Majesty was greeted by Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib Pengiran Anak Haji Idris bin Pengiran Maharaja Lela Pengiran Muda Abdul Kahar, Yang Di-Pertua of Adat Istiadat Negara;

Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs;

Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof; Minister at the Prime Minister's Office.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doktor Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, and other Executive Committee Members.

Also in attendance were His Majesty's sons and brother;

- His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office.

- His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Malik;

- His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen; and

- His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah.

The reading of Al-Quran was presented by Awang Mohammad Zul-Hafiz bin Awang Tengah, Champion of the National Level Musabaqah Al-Quran Reading for Adults 1443 Hijrah/2022.

In his welcoming speech the Minister of Religious Affairs highlighted that prayers lead towards ultimate victory through hard work to achieve success. The mass recital of Salawat Ibrahimiyyah was led by officers and staff from the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, Mosque Affairs Department and Syarikat PDS Abattoir Sendirian Berhad.

Prayer as the easiest and quickest way towards achieving Allah's blessings was the highlight of the Special Talk by Pengiran Ahmad Faris Ramadhani bin Pengiran Haji Salehuddin, Mosque Affairs Officer at Jame' 'Asr Hassanil Bolkiah. A special performance "Sembahyang Meraih Redha Allah" by Mosque youths also enlivened the celebration.

Doa Selamat was read by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti. The celebration is a tradition that commemorates the Isra' Mi'raj of Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam that provides good examples for the Muslim ummah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei