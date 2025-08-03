Munajat Night Honors the Vital Role of Women in Family and Society

Bandar seri begawan: The significance of women in fortifying the structure of family and society was highlighted during the 26th Special Munajat Night for Women, an event organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, attended by participants for the 192nd time.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event featured a Tazkirah titled ‘Wanita Cemerlang, Keluarga Gemilang’, emphasizing the crucial role women play as wives, mothers, children, and community members. This gathering, held at the Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Manggis/Madang, was joined by female members of the Brunei Malay Teachers’ Association (PGGMB), along with the takmir committee and congregants from various mosques, suraus, and religious halls across the nation. The event also saw the participation of Datin Hajah Nahriah binti Haji Awang Asbi, the wife of the Minister of Religious Affairs, underscoring the collective community effort in recognizing women’s pivotal contributions.