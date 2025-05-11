Munajat Night Emphasizes Open Communication in Marital Life



Bandar Seri Begawan: In married life, open communication between husband and wife is essential for fostering empathy and understanding, as emphasized during a tazkirah at the 182nd Munajat Night organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on the night of May 10. The event highlighted the importance of resolving issues amicably and seeking guidance from Allah SWT.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the tazkirah aligned with the theme of this year’s National Family Day celebration, which aims to inspire the creation of happy families. The event saw participation from members of the Youth Da’ie Volunteer Body, Muallaf Syahadah Youths, the Mohammad Jamalul Alam Mosque Takmir Committee, congregants, and representatives from various mosques, suraus, and religious halls across the country.

