The prominence of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam as an educator has left a very valuable asset. The matter was among the contents of a tazkirah or short talk titled 'Rasulullah Shallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam Pendidik Terulung Sepanjang Zaman' or 'Rasulullah Shallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam, Prominent Educator of All Times' during the 16th session Munajat Night especially for women, 17th August night. The programme began with the readings of Sayyidul Istighfar and Surah Al-Fatihah led by Dayang Siti Nur Rafhanah binti Awang Masri, Co-Deputy Chairperson of the Da'ie Youth Volunteers Body under the Youth Religious Programme Secretariat from Mushalla Al-Ameen, Islamic Dakwah Centre. Organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the programme was also enlivened by members of the Da'ie Youth Volunteers Body under the Youth Religious Programme Secretariat, Wardatul Jannah Group, Youth Religious Programme, Muslimah and Kampung Sungai Hanching Mosque Takmir Committee as well as several mosques in the coun try. Source: Radio Television Brunei

