Morning Bid: Stock Markets Celebrate Mild Inflation Data

2 days ago


Bandar seri begawan: A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rocky Swift: Record highs are popping up on stock markets all over the world, from Wall Street to Japan and Vietnam, and equity indexes across Asia are a sea of green.



According to Radio Television Brunei, data in the United States and other major markets are falling into a Goldilocks zone of not-too-hot inflation that allows central banks to keep the easy money flowing. The MSCI All Country World Index of shares reached a new all-time high, as did Japan’s Nikkei gauge, which smashed through the 43,000 level for the first time. Bitcoin’s cryptocurrency rival ether jumped to a near four-year high.

