Mimaropa’s 7 most wanted, 37 others fall in ops

Seven most wanted persons (MWP) and 37 others were arrested during week-long operations in Mindoro Occidental and Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan (MIMAROPA) or Region IV-B, the regional police reported on Sunday. In a statement, PNP-Region IV-B chief Brig. Gen. Joel Doria said the seven most wanted persons arrested were identified as Dante Silverio, June-June Borganio, Frederick Viscarra, Mark Falceso, Sylfred Vargas, Christian Andres, and Marlo Bansal. They have been involved in acts of lasciviousness, rape, carnapping and frustrated murder. Doria said 37 others were apprehended - 10 in Romblon; nine in Oriental Mindoro; eight in Occidental Mindoro; five in Marinduque; and five in Palawan. They were arrested based on arrest warrants issued by different courts in the region. Records from the Regional Investigative and Detective Management Division showed that from January 1 to June 23, 2023, Mimaropa police arrested over a thousand wanted persons.

Source: Philippines News Agency