Metro Manila Subway Project to Accelerate with Six Tunnel Boring Machines by Year-End

MANILA — The Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) is set to expedite construction as two additional tunnel boring machines (TBMs) are expected to arrive by the end of the year, bringing the total to six, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

During the Pre-SONA Special on state-run People's Television Network, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista announced that four TBMs are currently operational, with the project advancing rapidly. Bautista revealed plans to further increase the number of TBMs to 19 in the coming years to accelerate the extensive excavation work required for the subway's development.

According to Philippines News Agency, the partial operability section of the MMSP will involve the excavation of approximately 1.2 million cubic meters of soil, using both cut-and-cover and TBMs, equating to the volume of 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Specifically, tunnel excavations will account for about 711,000 cubic meters, or 285 Olympic-sized pools.

The DOTr is also collaborating closely with MMSP contractors to expedite the construction of the 17 planned subway stations, which present significant challenges due to their complexity and number.

Once completed, the MMSP will span 33 kilometers across eight cities in Metro Manila, from Valenzuela City to FTI-Bicutan in Parañaque City, with an additional spur line connecting to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City. The subway is designed to significantly reduce the current travel time between Quezon City and NAIA from one hour and 10 minutes to just 35 minutes, facilitating easier and faster transit across the metro area.