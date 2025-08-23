Meta Partners with Midjourney to License AI Tech for Future Products



Bandar seri begawan: ?Meta has signed a deal with generative AI lab Midjourney to license the startup’s “aesthetic technology” for the social media company’s future models and products. The technical collaboration will link the companies’ research teams, Alexandr Wang, the Facebook parent’s chief AI officer, said on Friday.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the move signals Meta’s push to differentiate its products on visual quality, as it looks to revitalize its artificial intelligence efforts amid heated competition with rivals, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Google.

