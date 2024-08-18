Meeting and Luncheon

His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman attended Meetings as well as a Luncheon hosted by Yang Amat Berhormat Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia and spouse, Yang Amat Berbahagia Dato' Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Dr. Wan Ismail. The events were held at the Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya, 18th August 2024. Upon arrival, His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness were greeted by the Prime Minister of Malaysia and spouse, and were presented with a cultural performance. His Royal Highness first held a Meeting with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, in which discussions focused on the further deepening of bilateral relations between Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia in areas such as trade, investment, defence, education; people-to-people exchanges; a nd energy. Both sides expressed confidence that the cooperation will be strengthened during the 25th Annual Leaders' Consultations to be hosted in Brunei Darussalam on 26th August 2024. Meanwhile, Her Royal Highness held a separate Meeting with the spouse of the Prime Minister of Malaysia. Following the Meetings, His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, together with the Prime Minister of Malaysia and spouse, proceeded to attend a Luncheon. The Luncheon also featured cultural performances. Source: Radio Television Brunei

