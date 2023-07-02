MECO welcomes visa-free entry extension for PH travelers

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) welcomed Taiwan's decision to extend its visa-free entry scheme for Filipinos for another year starting Aug. 1. "We thank the Taiwan government for their decision extending by another year the visa-free entry for Filipinos into their country. Such move will definitely further enhance trade and friendly relations between our countries," MECO chair Silvestre Bello III said in a statement over the weekend. On Friday, Taiwan announced that it is allowing all Filipinos to travel to Taiwan without a visa for a maximum of 14 days citing the purpose of tourism, business, transit, visiting relatives, attending functions or events. This year, Taiwan targets to attract more than 320,000 visitors from the Philippines. "We look forward to stronger exchanges in the field of labor, trade, investments and culture with this renewed display of benevolence by Taiwan," Bello said.

Source: Philippines News Agency