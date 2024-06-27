Brunei News Gazette

Massive Drug Haul Recovered in Ilocos Sur Waters

Jun 26, 2024

Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur — Over 18 kilograms of shabu, estimated at PHP 117 million, were found floating in Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur waters on Wednesday. This discovery came just two days after a similar incident in nearby San Juan where approximately 24 kilos of illegal drugs were recovered.

According to Philippines News Agency, a fisherman located the narcotics 16.1 nautical miles west of Sta. Maria. Forensic tests conducted by the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Forensic Unit confirmed the presence of shabu in the recovered packages. PCol. Darnell Dulnuan, director of the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office, has announced an in-depth investigation to track down the origins of these drugs.

The drugs found in both locations bore similar Chinese markings, suggesting a connection between the two incidents. In response, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has suggested training local fishermen and coastal community residents to aid in drug detection and reporting.

Brig. Gen. Lou Evangelista, chief of Police Regional Office 1 (Ilocos), hypothesized that the recovered drugs might be part of a larger shipment. He has ordered the establishment of checkpoints to thwart potential drug traffickers. He also mentioned the investigation of a related incident involving a yacht in Alitagtag, Batangas, as part of a broader inquiry into the drug smuggling operations affecting the region's coastal areas.

