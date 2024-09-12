Marcos chides ‘desperates’ behind fake news on Gibo’s ‘resignation’

MANILA - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday denied fake news circulating on social media about the supposed departure of Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. from the Department of Defense, saying 'desperate' individuals are trying too hard to sow discord and division in the country. In a media interview in Navotas City, Marcos laughed off the report being peddled online and warned the public not to fall for such misinformation attempts. 'Fake, fake, fake, fake, fake, fake news 'yan,' Marcos stressed. 'Ang lumalabas lang niyan itong mga desperado, nag-iimbento na lang ng istorya para gumawa lang ng gulo. Wala naman silang naibibigay, wala silang naitutulong, wala silang kontribusyon sa buhay ng bawat Pilipino kundi paninira lamang, kundi panggugulo lamang (These desperate people are inventing stories just to make trouble. They don't do anything, they don't help people, they don't contribute to the life of every Filipino but only division, but only trouble),' he added. He then called on the public to rely only on verified and credible sources of information and be careful, especially on social media reports. 'Mag-ingat po kayo at kilatisin nang mabuti kung may nababasa kayong ganyan (Be careful and read carefully if you encountered something like that on social media),' he said. According to the President, Malacañang is the only credible source if there is any movement in the Cabinet. 'Kung may magbabago sa Gabinete, sa pamahalaan, eh kami ang mag-a-announce. Hindi kung sino-sino man basta nag-post. Hindi sila ang mag-a-announce walang alam 'yan. Kami ang mag-a-announce (If there's some changes in the Cabinet, in the government, we will be the ones to announce it. Not just anyone who posted on social media. They are not credible on that matter because they don't know anything. We will announce),' he said. 'Sa kasalukuyan, ngayong araw na ito, walang pagbabago (Currently, today, there is no change),' he added. Source: Philippines News agency