Manila Hosts President Marcos Jr.’s Call for Reflection This Christmas

Manila, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. encouraged Filipinos to embrace the Christmas season as a time for reflection and familial connections. This appeal was made during the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Malacañan Palace in Manila, where President Marcos also presided over the awarding ceremony of the 'Isang Bituin, Isang Mithiin' nationwide lantern-making contest.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippines is renowned globally for its enthusiastic Christmas celebrations. He emphasized the importance of the season as an opportunity for Filipinos to reflect and spend quality time with friends and family. The President expressed his wishes for a merry Christmas to all, highlighting the significance of the season in Filipino culture.

The event, scheduled to begin around 5:30 p.m., faced a slight delay due to rain. President Marcos remarked on the Filipino spirit of resilience, noting that even a little rain cannot dampen their Christmas cheer. He particularly focused on the importance of Christmas for children, describing it as a time that brings a sense of innocence and renewal, preparing everyone for the coming year.

The celebration was graced by performances from Filipino music icon Jose Mari Chan, singer-actress Rita Daniela, Coro de San Jacinto, and the Cagayan State University Chorale. These artists performed for the First Family, Cabinet members, and other guests, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The lantern-making contest saw Batangas State University emerging as the winner, followed by the University of Northern Philippines of Vigan, Ilocos Sur, and Bohol Island State University from Bohol province. The winning state universities were awarded a comprehensive photo and video editing package, including a camera, gimbal, laptop, and editing software. Additionally, student winners received substantial cash prizes ranging from PHP 250,000 to PHP 1 million, along with a laptop showcase and a mobile phone showcase.