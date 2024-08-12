Malacañang Mandates Full Support for Philippines’ Hosting of Asian Karate Federation Youth Championships

MANILA — Malacañang has issued a directive for all government agencies to provide comprehensive support for the upcoming 22nd Asian Karate Federation (AKF) Championships, set to take place from August 22 to 25 in Pasig City.

According to Philippines News Agency, a Memorandum Circular (MC) 55 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on July 16 and released this Saturday, the directive applies to all government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations, and local government units. The Philippines, through the Philippine Sports Commission in collaboration with the Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation, Inc., is preparing to host the AKF Cadet, Juniors, and U21 Championships at the Philsports Multi-Purpose Arena. The event is expected to draw around 900 athletes from 38 countries.

The circular highlighted the significance of the championships, stating, "The Asian Karate Federation Championships is a highly-anticipated tournament of Karate in Asia, which aims to bring together the best young Karate athletes from across the region." It also noted that hosting the event would not only elevate the sport of Karate in the Philippines but also provide valuable training opportunities for Filipino athletes.

Additionally, MC 55 has tasked the Presidential Communications Office with implementing effective communication strategies to boost public awareness and support for the championships. The order is effective immediately, ensuring that preparations and governmental cooperation are underway well ahead of the international gathering.