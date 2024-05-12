Lyceum Triumphs Over Arellano in NCAA Women’s Volleyball Stepladder Semifinals

San Juan City – The Lyceum of the Philippines University secured a win against Arellano University in the NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball stepladder semifinals, recording set scores of 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, and 25-19 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Sunday.

According to Philippine News Agency, Janeth Tulang led the Lady Pirates with 16 attacks, five blocks, and two aces. The victory sets up a Wednesday match against the third-seeded Letran Lady Knights, with the winner advancing to face College of Saint Benilde in the best-of-three finals starting May 19. According to Lyceum coach Cromwel Garcia, despite recent losses, the team focused on resetting their performance for this critical match.