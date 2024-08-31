Brunei News Gazette

LPA, ‘habagat’ to bring scattered rains over parts of PH

Aug 31, 2024

MANILA: A low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or 'habagat' affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas will bring scattered rains over several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday. The LPA, last spotted 695 km. east of Butuan City, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Central Visayas, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Eastern Samar, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin. Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are also forecast over Palawan and the rest of Mindanao due to the southwest monsoon. Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rains, PAGASA warned. Meanwhile, the 'habagat' will bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, and Occidental Mindoro. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. The entire archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 26°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 18°C to 23°C; Tuguegarao City, 25°C to 35°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 32°C; Legazpi City, 26°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 27°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa City, 24°C to 30°C; Metro Davao, 26°C to 33°C; and Zamboanga City, 24°C to 33°C. Source: Philippines News agency

