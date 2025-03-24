Local Man and Companies Fined Under Miscellaneous Offences Act



Bandar Seri Begawan: A local man was issued a compound fine of $300 by the Licensing and Enforcement Division, Brunei Muara District Office. Mohammad Afiq bin Haji Ariffin was found guilty of an offence under the Miscellaneous Offences Act in the Jerudong Beach area.





According to Radio Television Brunei, during a routine patrol, three companies were found guilty of offences under the Miscellaneous Offences Act. Inspections were conducted at Kampung Sengkurong and Kampung Lugu areas, in Mukim Sengkurong. Tamacon Sdn Bhd Company and Zahra Ermina Sdn Bhd were each issued a $500 fine, while Safar Mini Mart Company was issued a $1,000 fine.

