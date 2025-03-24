General

Local Man and Companies Fined Under Miscellaneous Offences Act

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: A local man was issued a compound fine of $300 by the Licensing and Enforcement Division, Brunei Muara District Office. Mohammad Afiq bin Haji Ariffin was found guilty of an offence under the Miscellaneous Offences Act in the Jerudong Beach area.



According to Radio Television Brunei, during a routine patrol, three companies were found guilty of offences under the Miscellaneous Offences Act. Inspections were conducted at Kampung Sengkurong and Kampung Lugu areas, in Mukim Sengkurong. Tamacon Sdn Bhd Company and Zahra Ermina Sdn Bhd were each issued a $500 fine, while Safar Mini Mart Company was issued a $1,000 fine.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Half Road Closure Scheduled at Jalan Sultan Sharif Ali for Repair Works

2 days ago

Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony and Donations for Orphans Held in Kampung Sungai Besar

2 days ago

Brunei’s Efforts to Curb Tuberculosis Highlighted on World TB Day

2 days ago

Sultan Sharif Ali Mosque Community Holds Donation Presentation for Orphans

2 days ago
Back to top button