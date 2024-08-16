Brunei News Gazette

Legislator Urges Faster Payment for Doctors Serving Philippines’ Indigent Patients

Aug 14, 2024

MANILA — Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Elizaldy Co has called for significant revisions to the Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients Program (MAIPP), advocating for more timely payments to doctors. This move aims to enhance medical services for the nation’s poorest by encouraging more healthcare professionals to participate in the program.

According to Philippines News Agency, swift payment to doctors would likely increase their willingness to assist under MAIPP, addressing a major barrier to adequate healthcare delivery. His comments come in the wake of reports that some doctors have hesitated to treat indigent patients due to delays in receiving compensation. To address these concerns, Co met with officials from the Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, emphasizing the urgent need for efficient payment mechanisms.

To improve the payment process, Co suggested updating MAIPP guidelines and possibly using corporate credit cards to facilitate faster fund disbursement to healthcare providers. Additionally, he proposed a long-term solution of converting unpaid professional fees into tax credits, a change that would require new legislation.

Co also recommended conducting a survey among doctors to pinpoint those willing to accept terms under MAIPP, thus giving patients more options for healthcare providers. Following the discussions, DOH officials committed to revising the MAIPP guidelines to ensure clearer payment procedures and pledged to address the existing payment issues promptly.

