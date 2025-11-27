Post: Launching Ceremony of Primary Resources and Tourism Expo 2025

Berakas: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, graced the Launch of the Primary Resources and Tourism Expo 2025. The ceremony took place at the International Convention Centre in Berakas, 27th November morning.

According to Radio Television Brunei, in attendance were His Majesty’s sons and brother: His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen; and His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah. The expo is a strategic initiative of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism to highlight successful entrepreneurs and strengthen the economy through the Primary Resources and Tourism sectors as well as drive balanced and resilient future growth.

Upon arrival, His Majesty was greeted by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. The recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat was led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti. His Majesty officiated the Opening Ceremony of the Primary Resources and Tourism Expo and then visited the expo pavilion and exhibitions in the Plenary Hall, which featured 119 companies.

The expo highlights the successes and achievements of entrepreneurs in the agriculture and agri-food, fisheries, forestry, and tourism sectors, as well as entrepreneurs who have successfully penetrated the export market. Fresh local produce, food innovations, and efforts to increase national production are highlighted at the Agriculture and Agrifood Pavilion, while the fisheries pavilion highlights sustainable aquaculture technologies and high-value marine products.

Various downstream wood products and innovations from the local timber industry are also exhibited. Unique attractions, tourism experiences, and initiatives to strengthen the country’s destination image are also highlighted at the exhibition. The expo is open to the public for three days, starting on 28th November 2025, from 9 in the morning to 9 in the evening, except on Friday, when the expo will be closed from 12 noon to 2 in the afternoon.