Post: Temporary Half Road Closure at RIPAS Bridge for Maintenance

Bandar seri begawan: Half of the road at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Bridge, in both directions, will be temporarily closed for three days starting Friday, 28th November 2025. This closure is necessary to facilitate cleaning works at the bridge’s Box Tunnel and walkway.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the maintenance work will commence at 6 AM each day and will continue until completion. Authorities have advised road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic road signs and speed limits during this period.