‘Langkah Muharam Bersama Ummah’ Programme Inspires Community Spirit

Bandar seri begawan: In conjunction with the 1447 Hijrah New Year, the Imtiyaz Youth Group, in collaboration with the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, held a special programme titled ‘Langkah Muharam Bersama Ummah’ on the morning of 6th July. The programme included a walkathon aimed at fostering community spirit, particularly among the youth, under the theme of embracing the spirit of hijrah.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the initiative sought to inspire participants to lead a life blessed by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala, emphasizing the importance of community togetherness and spiritual growth. The event was designed to unite the community in a meaningful way, promoting both physical activity and a sense of spiritual journey in line with the new Islamic year.