Land Code Amendment in Brunei to Enhance Land Ownership for Stateless Residents

Bandar seri begawan: The Land Code (Amendment) Order 2025, set to be effective from August 1, 2025, aims to streamline the process of land ownership for citizens and select resident categories in Brunei Darussalam, including stateless individuals. The amendment, as detailed by the Land Department, will enable Stateless Permanent Residents to acquire a single lot of freehold land solely for residential use through transfer, purchase, or acquisition.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the amendment specifies that other freehold land interests for Stateless Permanent Residents will be permissible only through lease agreements. The lease duration will adhere to guidelines provided by the Minister of Development under Section 3F of the Land Code.

The amendment’s primary objective is to offer clarity and transparency regarding land holding and ownership laws for non-citizens and stateless permanent residents. This move is expected to enhance land governance standards, reinforce ownership policies, and foster structured property development in Brunei Darussalam. For further information, inquiries can be directed to the LCAO Unit at the Land Department by phone at 2381181 or via email at [email protected].