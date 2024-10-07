La Union’s Ortegas vie for congressional, local posts



MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – La Union Vice Governor Mario Eduardo Ortega filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for governor on Monday, pitting him against granddaughter, incumbent Governor Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David, in the 2025 midterm polls.

Vice Governor Ortega is the paternal uncle of the Governor’s father, ex-governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III.

‘We want to continue the legacy of good governance, along with my siblings, that started since [the time of] my father, the brand of service of Ortega,’ Vice Governor Ortega said in a press conference in San Fernando City, La Union on Monday, livestreamed on his social media account.

‘I have actually decided to run for governor since 2016,’ he added.

Vice Governor Ortega likened the provincial government to running a corporation, citing that each governor acts as a manager and has a management style distinct from the others.

The reelectionist David filed her COC on Oct. 1, along with her father, who will seek the congressional post in La Union’s 2nd D

istrict against Rep. Dante Garcia who will seek a second term

Garcia is allied with Vice Governor Ortega.

Source: Philippines News Agency