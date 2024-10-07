JV: Prolonged POGO hearings may divert attention from real issues



Manila: Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Monday stressed the importance of swiftly concluding the Senate investigation into illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) to stay on the main objective of uncovering the true masterminds behind these operations.

In a news release, Ejercito expressed concern that the prolonged proceedings may divert attention from the more important issues at hand.

‘Minsan parang nagiging talk show na. Sana i-wrap up na ito dahil baka malihis pa sa tunay nating pakay na matukoy ang international crime syndicate, na sa tingin natin ay tunay na nasa likod nito (Sometimes it seems like it’s becoming a talk show. I hope it would be wrapped up soon because it might deviate from our real goal of identifying the international crime syndicate, that we think is really behind this),” Ejercito said.

Ejercito believes that further investigations, if necessary, should be handled by relevant agencies to ensure prompt action.

The senator, however, expressed confidence that the

truth will be uncovered under Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, who chairs the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

The panel scheduled the next public hearing into POGOs on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Ejercito also urged all stakeholders, particularly dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, to provide the necessary information to bring the investigation to a close.

‘I believe Ms. Guo is a mere front and I hope she’ll come clean soon. Sana maawa sya sa mga nabiktima ng POGO (I hope she feels sorry for the victims of POGO),’ he said.

The senator also commended authorities for recently uncovering an illegal POGO operation near the Senate building, highlighting the pervasiveness of the issue despite the ban ordered by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Source: Philippines News Agency