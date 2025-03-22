General

Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony Held at Senior Citizens Activity Centre

Kampung Lambak Kanan: The Senior Citizens Activity Centre organized a Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony on the afternoon of 22nd March. The event took place at the centre located in Kampung Lambak Kanan.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah. This was led by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Nazmi bin Haji Awang Mohamad, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The ceremony was conducted with the purpose of further glorifying the month of Ramadhan and fostering closer relations among the participants.

