‘Ke Temburong Bisai’ Programme Celebrates Fruits Season with Community Activities

Aug 10, 2024

TEMBUGONG — The 'Ke Temburong Bisai' (KTB) Programme is set to bring a festive atmosphere to the Temburong District with a series of community-centric activities to celebrate the fruits season. Scheduled for August 11, the events aim to strengthen community bonds through sports and cultural activities.

According to Radio Television Brunei, The program, organized by the Mukim and Village Consultative Councils in collaboration with the Temburong District Office, will feature a Sports Fest, providing families a day of recreation and enjoyment. Other activities include a cycling event, a coloring contest, fruit decoration, and the KTB Hunt, all taking place in Bangar Town's Tamu Aneka.

These activities not only offer residents and visitors a chance to engage in fun and healthy community events but also to purchase various local food and fruit products, supporting local vendors and celebrating regional agriculture.

