Kasuka FC Dominates Dash FA in Brunei Youth League U18 Match



Berakas: The Brunei Youth League Under-18 match showcased a remarkable performance by Kasuka FC as they defeated Dash FA in a one-sided encounter at the Track and Field, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex on the night of July 23rd.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Kasuka FC, donned in blue jerseys, emerged victorious with a commanding 9-1 scoreline. The match saw Kasuka FC take a decisive lead in the first half, scoring five goals. Mohammad Shaqeel Qays Wafri Mohammad Suhardi led the charge, with additional contributions coming from Abd Rahim Hanafiah and Ahmad Fadhlin Hafizan Adi Maswandy.

Despite Dash FA managing to score their only goal in the second half through Ady Syafiq Ifran Mushiraeday, Kasuka FC continued their dominance. They added four more goals, with Muhd Faaiz Zulkeflee and Muhd Hadiman Sulaiman finding the net, while Abdul Rahim Hanafiah completed his hat-trick. Muhammad Adyka Farel Zulkifli also scored, sealing a comprehensive victory for Kasuka FC.