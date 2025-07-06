Kampung Beribi Family Day Promotes Healthy Living and Community Togetherness

Kampung beribi: The Kampung Beribi Family Day celebration aims to foster solidarity and encourage village residents towards a healthy lifestyle. The event took place at Beribi Telanai Primary School and was organised by the Kampung Beribi Consultative Council on the morning of July 6th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the celebration featured a range of events and activities to engage the community, including exhibitions, archery, and sales activities. The event served as a platform for village residents to connect, strengthen relationships, and cultivate a sense of unity and togetherness within the community.